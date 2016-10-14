The Blue Jays included Francisco Liriano in their 25-man roster for the American League Championship Series on Friday, confident that the veteran pitcher has recovered from a mild concussion suffered in Texas.

Liriano was hit in the back of the head by a Carlos Gomez line drive in the eighth inning of Game 2 of the AL Division Series with the Texas Rangers on Oct. 7. He left the game on his own steam and was diagnosed with a mild concussion after being taken to hospital for tests.

Under MLB’s concussion protocol, he is not eligible to return to action until Game 2 on Saturday, meaning Toronto will have to go a player down in Friday’s Game 1 with a 24-man roster.

The Jays watched him pitch Thursday to check him out in advance of declaring their roster.

“He’s got a chance to be a valuable guy to us if he’s healthy,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said.

The 32-year-old left-hander can start or come on in relief. The Jays have been using him out of the bullpen recently.

The Toronto lineup also included second baseman Devon Travis, who has been nursing a knee injury.

