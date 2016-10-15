The Cleveland Indians lead 2-1 against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

Rajai Davis scored a run at the bottom of the third inning after Francisco Lindor singled on a ground ball.

Jays' Darwin Barney scored a run after Josh Donaldson doubled on a line drive at the top of the third inning.

Cleveland's Carlos Santana had a home-run at the bottom of the second inning.

The Jays are looking for a win against the Indians, after losing to Cleveland 2-0 Friday night in the opening game of the ALCS.

Toronto is without second baseman Devon Travis, who reinjured his knee Friday night and had to exit the game in the fifth inning.

