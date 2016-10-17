The Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians are tied at 2-2 in Game 3 of the ALCS.

Toronto's Ezequiel Carrera hit a triple to start the fifth, and Ryan Goins cashed him in to even the score. Canadian Michael Saunders hit a solo home run in the second to put Toronto on the board.

Mike Napoli has driven in both runs for Cleveland, via a solo home run in the fourth and an RBI-double to right in the first that bounced out of Jose Bautista's glove.

Pitcher Trevor Bauer, who got the start for Cleveland, was forced to leave the game in the first after his finger started bleeding.

Cleveland has a 2-0 series lead after silencing Jays batters to the tune of just one run over the first two games. The Jays moved Bautista into the leadoff spot in an attempt to address the team’s hitting slump.

Marcus Stroman is on the mound for Toronto. He threw six innings and gave up just two runs in the wild-card game against the Baltimore Orioles.

