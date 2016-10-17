The Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians are tied at 2-2 in Game 3 of the ALCS.
Toronto's Ezequiel Carrera hit a triple to start the fifth, and Ryan Goins cashed him in to even the score. Canadian Michael Saunders hit a solo home run in the second to put Toronto on the board.
Mike Napoli has driven in both runs for Cleveland, via a solo home run in the fourth and an RBI-double to right in the first that bounced out of Jose Bautista's glove.
Pitcher Trevor Bauer, who got the start for Cleveland, was forced to leave the game in the first after his finger started bleeding.
Cleveland has a 2-0 series lead after silencing Jays batters to the tune of just one run over the first two games. The Jays moved Bautista into the leadoff spot in an attempt to address the team’s hitting slump.
Marcus Stroman is on the mound for Toronto. He threw six innings and gave up just two runs in the wild-card game against the Baltimore Orioles.
Read more: Blue Jays are not ‘too worried’ about offensive lull in ALCS
Cathal Kelly: If Cleveland gets out the brooms, Jays could be sharpening the knivesReport Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @Globe_Sports
Let’s play Blue Jays Bingo!
Enhance your TV viewing experience with an interactive bingo game made just for Blue Jays fans
For the second straight year, the Toronto Blue Jays will be one of four teams playing in baseball's two League Championship Series, vying for the right to play in the World Series. For those who want a little second-screen game to play alongside the TV broadcast, we’ve developed a playoff version of Blue Jays Bingo for those watching at home or from the comfort of their favourite bar stool.
To play, generate a card for your favourite device below. We have two options: Complete a single line across, down or diagonally, or try to fill the whole card. Enter the conditions of the game (home or away) and your local environment – can you hear the announcers calling the game, or are you in a noisy bar or perhaps listening to the Isotopes’ “Let’s Go Blue Jays” on repeat instead of the play-by-play? (We won’t judge.)
Tap a square to select it. Get a bingo and declare yourself a winner – whether or not the home team reaches the promised land of the World Series.
What type of bingo do you want to play for?
How are you watching the game?
1. Game type:
2. Your environment:
Congratulations! You got a bingo
Invite your friends to play