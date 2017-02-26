The Toronto Blue Jays dropped a pair of exhibition split-squad games Sunday, falling 7-2 to the New York Yankees and 10-3 to the Philadelphia Phillies.

At Dunedin, Fla., Andres Blanco went deep and Nick Williams drove in two runs for the Phillies.

Jose Bautista went 2-for-3, including a double in the first inning, and Kendrys Morales went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two runs batted in for Toronto, which committed three errors.

Ben Lively picked up the win for Philadelphia, while Justin Shafer took the loss for Toronto.

Jays starter Joe Biagini gave up two hits and a walk and struck out three over 1 2/3 innings.

At Tampa, Starlin Castro hit a three-run homer and Billy McKinney added a two-run shot to power the Yankees’ offence.

Jarrod Saltalamacchia had a two-run homer for the Blue Jays.

Luis Severino picked up the win for New York.

Brett Oberholtzer surrendered three earned runs over two innings and took the loss for Toronto.

Report Typo/Error