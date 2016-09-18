Mike Trout and Albert Pujols each scored twice, Alex Meyer gave up two hits in five innings for his first career win, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The Blue Jays fell out of a tie with Baltimore for the top AL wild-card spot and lead Seattle by one game for the second spot.

Meyer (1-3) struck out a career-best seven and walked three in the longest outing of his career.

Marcus Stroman (9-9) went six innings, giving up two runs on seven hits, walking two and striking out three.

Toronto left seven on base and was a combined 1-for-17 with runners in scoring position in their past two games.

The game was delayed for 13 minutes in the bottom of the third inning because of bees on the field.

