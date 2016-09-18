Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Los Angeles Angels left fielder Rafael Ortega steals second in the sixth inning against the tag of Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis on Sept. 18, 2016. (Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports)
Los Angeles Angels left fielder Rafael Ortega steals second in the sixth inning against the tag of Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis on Sept. 18, 2016. (Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports)

Blue Jays lose to Angels, drop to second AL wild-card spot Add to ...

ANAHEIM — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Mike Trout and Albert Pujols each scored twice, Alex Meyer gave up two hits in five innings for his first career win, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The Blue Jays fell out of a tie with Baltimore for the top AL wild-card spot and lead Seattle by one game for the second spot.

Meyer (1-3) struck out a career-best seven and walked three in the longest outing of his career.

Marcus Stroman (9-9) went six innings, giving up two runs on seven hits, walking two and striking out three.

Toronto left seven on base and was a combined 1-for-17 with runners in scoring position in their past two games.

The game was delayed for 13 minutes in the bottom of the third inning because of bees on the field.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next Story

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog