The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-hander Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a right middle finger blister.

The move is retroactive to April 15.

Left-hander Matt Dermody has been recalled to take Sanchez’s place on the Toronto (2-9) roster.

The 24-year-old Sanchez took the loss in his last start on Friday night – a 6-4 defeat against the Baltimore Orioles – pitching 5 1/3 innings while giving up five runs on seven hits and striking out three. Sanchez, who was last season’s American League earned-run average leader, earned a no-decision in his first start of the season in Tampa Bay.

Dermody appeared in five games for the Blue Jays in 2016, allowing four runs in three innings.

Toronto wraps up a four-game series with the Orioles later Sunday.

