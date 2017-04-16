Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez throws against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of their game in Toronto, on April 14, 2017. (Fred Thornhill/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Blue Jays place Aaron Sanchez on 10-day DL, recall Matt Dermody

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-hander Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a right middle finger blister.

The move is retroactive to April 15.

Left-hander Matt Dermody has been recalled to take Sanchez’s place on the Toronto (2-9) roster.

The 24-year-old Sanchez took the loss in his last start on Friday night – a 6-4 defeat against the Baltimore Orioles – pitching 5 1/3 innings while giving up five runs on seven hits and striking out three. Sanchez, who was last season’s American League earned-run average leader, earned a no-decision in his first start of the season in Tampa Bay.

Dermody appeared in five games for the Blue Jays in 2016, allowing four runs in three innings.

Toronto wraps up a four-game series with the Orioles later Sunday.

