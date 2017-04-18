The Toronto Blue Jays placed left-hander J.A. Happ on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with left elbow inflammation.

The move was retroactive to Monday.

Happ exited in the fifth inning of Sunday’s 11-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles due to soreness in the left elbow area.

A 20-game winner a year ago, Happ is 0-3 this season with a 4.50 earned-run average.

The Blue Jays also said injured right-hander Aaron Sanchez had a portion of nail removed from his right middle finger during a procedure performed by Dr. Glenn Goldstein in Kansas City.

Sanchez, who has battled a blister issue for weeks, was placed on the 10-day DL last Sunday and had the procedure done the following day.

He was expected to resume throwing in the coming days.

The Blue Jays recalled utilityman Ty Kelly and right-hander Danny Barnes from triple-A Buffalo before Tuesday’s home game against the Boston Red Sox.

