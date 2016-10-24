Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says the team intends to extend qualifying offers to pending free agents Edwin Encarnacion and Jose Bautista. (Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says the team plans to extend qualifying offers to sluggers Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion.

The team has a five-day window after the end of the World Series to extend offers and players then have a week to accept or explore free agency.

Other notable Blue Jays who could become free agents are Canadian Michael Saunders and relievers Brett Cecil and Joaquin Benoit.

The qualifying offer is worth US$17.2 million. If a player turns down the offer and signs elsewhere, his former team receives draft pick compensation.

Atkins, speaking at a season-ending media availability at Rogers Centre, also says the team will likely pick up the option year on reliever Jason Grilli’s contract.

The Blue Jays were eliminated by the Cleveland Indians last week in the American League Championship Series.

