Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) hits an RBI single in the third inning against the Texas Rangers during game one of the 2016 ALDS playoff baseball game at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Oct. 6, 2016. (Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports)
The Toronto Blue Jays are leading the Texas Rangers 10-1 in the ninth inning in Game 1 of the ALDS.

Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki broke the game wide open with a two-out, bases-clearing triple in the top of the third, giving Toronto a 5-0 lead.

Toronto followed that up with a pair of runs in the fourth, including a solo home run by Melvin Upton Jr.

Jose Bautista capped things off with a three-run blast to left in the top of the ninth.

Marco Estrada pitched strong for the Jays, allowing only one run over 8 1/3 innings. Meanwhile, Rangers starter Cole Hamels left the game in the fourth after giving up six earned runs.

Read more: Blue Jays, Rangers set for rematch in American League Division Series

Follow us on Twitter: @Globe_Sports

 

