The Toronto Blue Jays are leading the Texas Rangers 10-1 in the ninth inning in Game 1 of the ALDS.

Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki broke the game wide open with a two-out, bases-clearing triple in the top of the third, giving Toronto a 5-0 lead.

Toronto followed that up with a pair of runs in the fourth, including a solo home run by Melvin Upton Jr.

Jose Bautista capped things off with a three-run blast to left in the top of the ninth.

Marco Estrada pitched strong for the Jays, allowing only one run over 8 1/3 innings. Meanwhile, Rangers starter Cole Hamels left the game in the fourth after giving up six earned runs.

Read more: Blue Jays, Rangers set for rematch in American League Division Series

Report Typo/Error