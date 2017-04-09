Toronto Blue Jays’ reliever J.P. Howell has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder stiffness.

Toronto recalled right hander Dominic Leone from Triple-A Buffalo and he was in uniform for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“It’s a stiffness thing going on,” Howell said. “I’ve had shoulder surgery before in 2010. It’s nothing like that. It’s one of those things where if I wait a couple of days I’ll benefit a large amount. Trying to pitch through it this early isn’t a smart move.”

The move should not come as a huge surprise after watching Howell struggle in his last outing on Friday, where the Rays emerged with a 10-8 victory. He failed to record an out and was saddled with the loss after allowing a pair of earned runs.

The 33-year-old, who was signed in the off-season to a one-year deal worth $3-million, said the shoulder was bothering him during that outing.

“Yeah, but I’ve pitched through it (before) and done well, but this is too tight and a little bit more ... I know to pay attention to those things now that I’m getting older,” he said.

After Sunday’s game, the Blue Jays will return to Toronto for their season home opener Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers.

It is expected that closer Roberto Osuna, who has been on the DL since the start of the season with a sore neck, will be added back to the roster for that game.

