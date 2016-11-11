Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Lourdes Yunielkis Gurriel #19 of Cuba plays the WBSC Premier 12 match between Cuba and Taiwan at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium on November 14, 2015 in Taichung, Taiwan. (Billy H.C. Kwok For The Globe and Mail)
Baseball

The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly signed Cuban free-agent infield prospect Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Multiple reports Friday said the team and Gurriel had agreed to a “multi-year deal.”

The 23-year-old was declared a free agent by MLB in August.

Gurriel, the younger brother of Astros infielder Yulieski Gurriel, has a career .277 batting average over 1,098 career plate appearances in Cuba’s Serie Nacional.

He batted .344 with a .407 on-base percentage in Cuba last season with a career-high 10 home runs and 53 RBIs in 59 games.

