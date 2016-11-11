The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly signed free-agent designated hitter Kendrys Morales.
Multiple reports Friday said Morales and the team had agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract.
The 33-year-old Morales is a 10-year MLB veteran who’s played for the Los Angeles Angels, Seatte Mariners, Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals.
He batted .263 with 30 home runs and 93 RBIs for Kansas City in 2016.
Morales has a .275 career batting average with 132 home runs.
He has made the post-season four times — including three straight years with the Angels from 2007-09 — and was a member of the Royals’ 2015 World Series winning team.Report Typo/Error