Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
J.A. Happ will start Game 2 of the ALCS for the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
J.A. Happ will start Game 2 of the ALCS for the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Blue Jays rotation set for ALCS against Cleveland Add to ...

CLEVELAND — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The Blue Jays have confirmed a starting rotation of Marco Estrada, J.A. Happ, Marcus Stroman and Aaron Sanchez for the American League Championship Series with Cleveland.

The Indians send right-hander Corey Kluber to the mound Friday to face Estrada in Game 1 at Progressive Field.

Toronto manager John Gibbons says second baseman Devon Travis, who has been nursing a sore knee, is feeling fine.

But Toronto has a decision to make on pitcher Francisco Liriano, who is eligible to return for Game 2 Saturday under Major League Baseball’s concussion protocol. The Jays cannot replace Liriano before then if they want to use him in the series, which means going with 24 players Friday.

They plan further tests on Liriano before announcing their roster Friday morning.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog