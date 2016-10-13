The Blue Jays have confirmed a starting rotation of Marco Estrada, J.A. Happ, Marcus Stroman and Aaron Sanchez for the American League Championship Series with Cleveland.

The Indians send right-hander Corey Kluber to the mound Friday to face Estrada in Game 1 at Progressive Field.

Toronto manager John Gibbons says second baseman Devon Travis, who has been nursing a sore knee, is feeling fine.

But Toronto has a decision to make on pitcher Francisco Liriano, who is eligible to return for Game 2 Saturday under Major League Baseball’s concussion protocol. The Jays cannot replace Liriano before then if they want to use him in the series, which means going with 24 players Friday.

They plan further tests on Liriano before announcing their roster Friday morning.

Report Typo/Error