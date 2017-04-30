Toronto Blue Jays right-handed pitcher Aaron Sanchez left Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays after one inning in his first start since being activated from the 10-day disabled list.

Sanchez, who was taken off the DL earlier in the day, walked the first batter he faced but got a strikeout and double play to end the inning. He then slammed his glove down on the dugout bench in frustration and headed straight into the clubhouse with pitching coach Pete Walker.

He threw 13 pitches, seven for strikes.

Sanchez went on the disabled list two weeks ago with a blister on his right middle finger and underwent a procedure to remove part of the nail from the affected finger.

The 24-year-old is 0-1 with a 4.38 earned-run average through two starts (12 1/3 innings) this season. He led the American League last year in ERA (3.00) and finished the regular season with a 15-2 record.

Reliever Ryan Tepera came into the game to replace Sanchez for the second inning.

