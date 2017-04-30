Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez throws during Game 4 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Indians in Toronto, on Oct. 18, 2016. (Cole Burston For The Globe and Mail)
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez throws during Game 4 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Indians in Toronto, on Oct. 18, 2016. (Cole Burston For The Globe and Mail)

Blue Jays’ Sanchez taken off 10-day DL, will start against the Rays Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The Toronto Blue Jays have activated right-handed pitcher Aaron Sanchez from the 10-day disabled list to start Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Sanchez went on the disabled list two weeks ago with a blister on his right middle finger and underwent a procedure to remove part of the nail from the affected finger.

The 24-year-old is 0-1 with a 4.38 earned-run average through two starts (12 1/3 innings) this season. He led the American League last year in ERA (3.00) and finished the regular season with a 15-2 record.

The Blue Jays (7-17) are hoping to win their first series of the season. Toronto, which beat Tampa Bay 4-1 in Saturday’s game, has yet to string together back-to-back wins this year.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular