The Toronto Blue Jays have activated right-handed pitcher Aaron Sanchez from the 10-day disabled list to start Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Sanchez went on the disabled list two weeks ago with a blister on his right middle finger and underwent a procedure to remove part of the nail from the affected finger.

The 24-year-old is 0-1 with a 4.38 earned-run average through two starts (12 1/3 innings) this season. He led the American League last year in ERA (3.00) and finished the regular season with a 15-2 record.

The Blue Jays (7-17) are hoping to win their first series of the season. Toronto, which beat Tampa Bay 4-1 in Saturday’s game, has yet to string together back-to-back wins this year.

