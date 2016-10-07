Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna is available if needed Friday for Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

The 21-year-old right-hander has been in question since leaving the 10th inning of Toronto’s 5-2 win over Baltimore on Tuesday in the AL wild-card game. Osuna complained of a slight “stretch” in his shoulder.

“He should be OK,” manager John Gibbons said Friday morning. “We weren’t going to use him (Thursday). He should be good today.”

Thanks to starter Marco Estrada, Toronto didn’t need much of a bullpen Thursday. The right-hander was near flawless in 8 1/3 innings as Toronto thumped Texas 10-1.

With a travel day Saturday, the Jays would ideally like to give Osuna another day to rest the shoulder.

Game 3 goes Sunday at the Rogers Centre when ace Aaron Sanchez starts for Toronto.

Michael Saunders returned to the Toronto lineup Friday as DH, with Jose Bautista moving into right field. Melvin Upton Jr. went to the bench.

Less than an hour before first pitch, the Jays announced that second baseman Devon Travis was out with “right knee irritation.” He was replaced by Darwin Barney, with outfielder Ezequiel Carrera moving from the No. 9 spot to fill Travis’ leadoff position in the batting order. Barney batted ninth.

The players woke up to a gloomy morning in Texas but the forecast called for the rain to disappear in time for the 12:08 local time start.

