The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to steal a game on the road as they face off against the Cleveland Indians in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Friday.

Marco Estrada, who gave up just one run over 8 1/3 innngs in his start against Texas in the ALDS, is on the mound for the Jays. Cleveland is countering with 2014 Cy Young winner Corey Kluber.

The winner of the best-of-seven series will move on to play either the Chicago Cubs or Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

