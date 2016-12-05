The Toronto Blue Jays have signed versatile veteran Steve Pearce to a two-year contract worth US$12.5 million.

The 33-year-old spent last season with Tampa Bay and Baltimore, hitting .288 with 13 home runs in 85 games. The Florida native is a 10-year veteran of the majors, spending all or parts of the last five with the Orioles.

Pearce has played first, second and third base and both left and right field.

The right-handed hitter had a career-high 21 home runs in 2014 and has hit 49 in 279 games over the last three games. He is a career .254 hitter with 66 home runs.

Pearce could platoon at first base with Justin Smoak and fill a variety of other positions.

He was claimed on waivers by the Blue Jays in 2014 after the Orioles designated him for assignment but turned Toronto down.

