Blue Jays, Rangers set for rematch in American League Division Series

Their get-togethers produced two iconic moments of the past two seasons – the bat flip and the right-cross – and fans cannot wait to see what the Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers have in store this time.

The Blue Jays made sure that the matchup everybody was secretly yearning to see became a reality late Tuesday night thanks to Edwin Encarnacion, who may be soft spoken but carries a big stick.

Encarnacion delivered the dramatic game-winning three-run homer in the bottom of the 11th inning, which lifted Toronto to a stirring 5-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles in the American League wild-card game at Rogers Centre.

He ensured that the Blue Jays advanced to the AL Division Series against the Rangers in a highly anticipated rematch of last season’s electric playoff encounter.

You’ll recall Toronto survived that stirring encounter, 3-2, after dropping the first two games at home.

The first two games of this year’s best-of-five series begin Thursday afternoon in Texas. The Blue Jays’$2 20-game winner, J.A. Happ, will face Cole Hamels in an intriguing showdown between two solid lefties.

The second game is Friday before the series resumes in Toronto for Game 3 on Sunday and, if necessary, Game 4 on Monday.

Should the series be pushed to the limit, Game 5 will be back in Arlington on Oct. 12.

Baseball fans not living under a rock the past year or so still vividly recall the details of last October’s playoff encounter between the two rivals, which ended in a tense Game 5 showdown at Rogers Centre.

That was when Jose Bautista became the toast of Canada, and the scourge of Texas, when he clubbed the series-winning home run that was capped off by the defiant bat flip that became seared in the minds of the Rangers.

Payback was extracted this past May in the final meeting of the regular season when Bautista was hit with a pitch thrown by Matt Bush.

A little bit later in the inning, Bautista slid hard into second base and was then clocked in the kisser by Texas infielder Rougned Odor as the two approached one another to discuss the matter.



Dugouts emptied and suspensions were handed out and now you have the two sides getting up close and personal once again with everybody wondering if cooler heads can or will prevail.



For the record, the players believe all the ill will is passé with the main combatants, Bautista and Odor, clearly dreading even having to speak to it now.

“I don’t like it,” Odor bluntly informed the Dallas Morning News late last week after acknowledging that the past discord would likely be a focal point among the fans and the media if the Blue Jays and Rangers hooked up again.

“I don’t like the questions,” Odor continued. “It puts me in a bad spot, but it’s part of the game and the job and I understand it.”

Odor then played the diplomatic card when asked if his team was relishing a rematch against the Blue Jays.

“If we play against Toronto, it’s good,” Odor said. “If not, that’s okay. We are just going to keep going and doing the same thing we do every day.”

Bautista, in the aftermath of Tuesday’s win over Baltimore, was equally cautious in his comments about having to play the Rangers.

“We’re just looking to put them away,” Bautista said. “We’ve got to win some ball games. The offence has been streaky so hopefully we can get on a roll.”

Cole Hamels, left, will start for the Rangers, while it is expected that JA Happ will take the mound for the Blue Jays. Tom Pennington/Michael Dwyer/Getty/AP Photo

The Toronto rightfielder said he was “very excited” to be facing the Rangers again.

“Any opponent I would have been excited but with them we have a little bit of history, not only last year in the playoffs but this season too,” he said.

The Rangers rolled into the postseason having captured first place for the second successive year in the West division while finishing with the best record overall in the AL at 95-67.

But the Blue Jays, who concluded the regular season with a mark of 89-73, took four of seven games from the Rangers this season, outscoring Texas 36-21.

Toronto was one of only five teams this season to post a winning record over Texas.

While the Rangers clinched a playoff spot with relative ease on Sept. 23, the Blue Jays had to scratch and claw right until the end, not punching their ticket until Sunday on the final day of the regular season.



It was put to Bautista that having played through all that adversity over the final week of the season might actually benefit the Blue Jays heading into a tough playoff battle.

“I don’t necessarily think adversity, but having played can’t-lose games the last week, definitely,” he said. “Hopefully that’s going to maintain and that keeps us our edge a little bit above what Texas has been like. They’ve been just kind of hanging out; they clinched early.

“And they haven’t been playing those types of ball games with a lot of pressure and can’t-lose games. And we have. So hopefully we get that momentum and keep it and just take it to the next series.”

