Marco Estrada will get the start for Toronto on Friday when the Blue Jays visit Cleveland for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons named Estrada his starter today.

Estrada was brilliant in for Toronto in the opener of their American League Division Series with Texas on Thursday.

The right-hander threw 8 1/3 innings, striking out six and giving up one earned run on four hits and no walks as the Blue Jays cruised to a 10-1 win.

