The Toronto Blue Jays have qualified for the 2016 Major League Baseball playoffs via the wild card, their second consecutive post-season appearance.

The wild card game will be played in Toronto on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles. The winner advances to the American League Division Series. That best-of-five begins Thursday in Arlington, Texas against the Rangers.

Toronto rode a remarkable two-hit start from Aaron Sanchez to a 2-1 victory on Sunday afternoon. Only 24 years old, Sanchez finishes the year with a 14-2 record and a 3.00 ERA, lowest amongst qualified pitchers in the American League.

Sanchez’s day was marred by a seventh-inning Hanley Ramirez home run that may have been fair by six inches. It was hard to tell by replay. Flustered, he gave up a single to the next batter. But through six-and-two-thirds, he rode a no-hitter.

Toronto’s offence remained largely dormant – driven by a Devon Travis solo home-run and a two-out Troy Tulowitzki single that drove in the winning run.

But it worked.

Last year’s playoff hero, Marcus Stroman, will likely get the start for Toronto on Tuesday at Rogers Centre. Baltimore will in all likelihood counter with their ace, Chris Tillman.

