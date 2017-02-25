Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jon Berti #60 of the Toronto Blue Jays steals second base in the fourth inning during the spring training game at Champion Stadium on February 25, 2017 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The Braves defeated the Blue Jays 7-4. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
BLUE JAYS

Bonifacio drives in two as Atlanta Braves top Blue Jays in Grapefruit League opener Add to ...

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Canadian Press

Former Blue Jay Emilio Bonifacio was 2 for 2 and drove in two runs to help the Atlanta Braves beat Toronto 7-4 on Saturday in the Grapefruit League opener for both teams.

Anthony Recker also drove in a pair for the Braves (1-0). Jace Peterson, Adonis Garcia and Tyler Flowers had the other RBI’s.

Blaine Boyer got the win after 1 2/3 innings of relief. Bartolo Colon started for Atlanta, allowing one run on three hits with a strikeout in two innings in his Braves debut.

Glenn Sparkman, the Blue Jays’ pick in December’s Rule 5 draft, took the loss. He allowed four runs on four hits through an inning of work.

Anthony Alford, Reese McGuire, Dwight Smith and Jake Elmore, who went 3 for 3, drove in runs for Toronto (0-1).

