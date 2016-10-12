Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward celebrates after scoring during the ninth inning of Game 4. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
Janie McCauley

SAN FRANCISCO — The Associated Press

Javier Baez’s tiebreaking single capped a four-run rally in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5 on Tuesday night in Game 4 to win their NL Division Series.

Chasing their first World Series title since 1908, the Cubs will open the NL Championship Series at home Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers or Washington Nationals. That matchup is tied 2-all heading into the deciding Game 5 on Thursday.

Held to two hits over eight innings by Matt Moore, the Cubs trailed 5-2 before coming back against a beleaguered bullpen that sabotaged San Francisco one last time.

