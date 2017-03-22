Shortstop Shane Opitz hit a three-run homer with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays edged the Detroit Tigers 5-4 in Grapefruit League baseball action on Wednesday.

Opitz’s first homer of spring training cashed in Jon Berti and Mike Ohlman as Toronto improved to 8-14.

Dominic Ficociello gave Detroit (11-14) a brief lead when he hit a three-run homer off Joe Biagini in the top of the ninth.

Biagini picked up the win despite the blown save, while Angel Nesbitt took the loss.

Toronto got five solid innings from starter Marco Estrada, who gave up just two hits and one earned run while striking out five and walking none.

