Marco Estrada throws a pitch in the seventh inning at Safeco Field on September 19, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Estrada’s gem leads Blue Jays past Mariners Add to ...

Tim Booth

SEATTLE — The Associated Press

Marco Estrada took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Edwin Encarnacion hit his 41st home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Monday night in the opener of a critical three-game series.

Estrada (9-9) had allowed only two walks before Robinson Cano led off the seventh with a line drive up the middle on a 2-1 pitch. Cano and Nelson Cruz walked in the fourth inning, but Estrada otherwise kept the Mariners off the bases.

The Blue Jays pulled even with Baltimore for the first wild-card spot. Both teams are 2 1/2 games clear of Detroit and three ahead of Seattle and Houston.

Taijuan Walker (6-11) allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Roberto Osuna got his 34th save.

