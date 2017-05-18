Facebook Inc has struck a deal with Major League Baseball to show 20 of the league’s games live this season in an agreement that expands the social media network further into the world of live programming.
Facebook said in a statement on Thursday that it would stream one game a week beginning on Friday, and that the broadcasts would be available to everyone on Facebook in the United States.
