Joe Biagini and four relievers combined on a three-hitter, Darwin Barney hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Sunday.

The Blue Jays took two of three from the Rays to win a road series for the first time this season (1-4-1). It’s also just the fifth time in 31 tries since 2007 that Toronto has won a series at Tropicana Field (5-23-3).

Biagini allowed an unearned run, two hits and struck out four over four innings in his first major league start. The right-hander was inserted into the Toronto rotation after 74 career relief appearances due to injuries to Aaron Sanchez and J.A. Happ, and Mat Latos being designated for assignment.

Aaron Loup, Ryan Tepera (2-1), Joe Smith and Roberto Osuna combined to hold Tampa Bay to one hit over five innings.

