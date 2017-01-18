Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Former Montreal Expos great Tim Raines has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. (Jonathan Daniel/Allsport/Getty Images)

Former Montreal Expos great Tim Raines has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

(Jonathan Daniel/Allsport/Getty Images)

Former Montreal Expos star Tim Raines elected to Baseball Hall of Fame Add to ...

The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Former Montreal star Tim Raines along with Jeff Bagwell, and Ivan Rodriguez have been elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame, earning the honour as Trevor Hoffman and another Expos great, Vladimir Guerrero, fell just short.

Steroids-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were passed over for the fifth straight year by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America but received significantly more votes this time and could be in position to gain election in future votes.

Bagwell drew 86.2 per cent and Raines got 86 per cent. Rodriguez had 76 per cent — he received four more votes than the necessary 332 of 442 (75 per cent).

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular