Former Montreal star Tim Raines along with Jeff Bagwell, and Ivan Rodriguez have been elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame, earning the honour as Trevor Hoffman and another Expos great, Vladimir Guerrero, fell just short.

Steroids-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were passed over for the fifth straight year by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America but received significantly more votes this time and could be in position to gain election in future votes.

Bagwell drew 86.2 per cent and Raines got 86 per cent. Rodriguez had 76 per cent — he received four more votes than the necessary 332 of 442 (75 per cent).

