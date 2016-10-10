Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Cleveland Indians teammates celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians 4-3 in game three of the 2016 ALDS playoff baseball series at Fenway Park in Boston, MA on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. (Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports)
BASEBALL

Indians sweep Oritz, Red Sox to reach ALCS Add to ...

Jimmy Golen

Boston — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Cleveland closer Cody Allen hung on in the last two innings, and the Indians beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 Monday to complete a three-game sweep of their AL Division Series.

Red Sox slugger David Ortiz walked in the final plate appearance of his major league career but could only watch from the dugout when Travis Shaw hit a game-ending flyout with a pair of runners on.

Rookie Tyler Naquin delivered a two-run single and Josh Tomlin pitched five strong innings for Cleveland, which opens the AL Championship Series against Toronto at home on Friday.

