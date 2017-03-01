Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann slides safe past Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin to score a run during spring training action on March 1, 2017. (Nathan Denette/CP)
DUNEDIN, Fla.

The Canadian Press

James McCann drove in two runs as a Detroit Tigers split squad edged the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Wednesday in Grapefruit League action.

Dixon Machado went 3-for-3 and a run-batted in for Detroit (3-4) while Edward Mujica got the win. Michael Fulmer started the game, allowing three hits with three strikeouts in two innings.

Canadian Dalton Pompey hit a solo home run for the Blue Jays (1-5). Kevin Pillar was 2-for-3.

Ryan Tepera pitched the first inning, striking out one batter. Joe Smith allowed two runs on three hits in the second.

