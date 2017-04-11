Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna warms up during baseball spring training in Dunedin, Fla., on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna warms up during baseball spring training in Dunedin, Fla., on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Jays activate Roberto Osuna ahead of home opener against Milwaukee Add to ...

TORONTO

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

As expected, the Blue Jays have activated closer Roberto Osuna ahead of their home opener.

Osuna had been on the 10-day disabled list due to neck spasms. Right-hander Casey Lawrence was optioned to triple-A Buffalo to make room.

Toronto (1-5) faced Milwaukee (2-5) on Tuesday, the opening game of a nine-game homestand.

It marked the Blue Jays’ 41st home opener and their 28th at Rogers Centre.

Josh Donaldson, who left Sunday’s game in Tampa with calf tightness, started on the bench.

Ryan Goins got the start at third.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Aaron Sanchez says Blue Jays are ‘excited’ for home opener (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular