As expected, the Blue Jays have activated closer Roberto Osuna ahead of their home opener.

Osuna had been on the 10-day disabled list due to neck spasms. Right-hander Casey Lawrence was optioned to triple-A Buffalo to make room.

Toronto (1-5) faced Milwaukee (2-5) on Tuesday, the opening game of a nine-game homestand.

It marked the Blue Jays’ 41st home opener and their 28th at Rogers Centre.

Josh Donaldson, who left Sunday’s game in Tampa with calf tightness, started on the bench.

Ryan Goins got the start at third.

Report Typo/Error