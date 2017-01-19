Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says that slugger Jose Bautista is capable of returning to his all-star form.

Bautista tested the free agent market this off-season before deciding to return to the Blue Jays on a one-year contract with two option years.

The 36-year-old right-fielder hit 22 homers and drove in 69 runs last season but was limited to just 116 games.

Speaking at a media availability today at Rogers Centre, Atkins says he thinks it’s more likely Bautista has a repeat of his 2015 season rather than his 2016 campaign.

Atkins feels Bautista’s dip in numbers last year was due to injuries.

Bautista is a six-time all-star. He hit 40 homers and had 114 RBIs in 2015.

