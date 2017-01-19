Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins speaks to the media regarding the recent signing of Jose Bautista in Toronto on Thursday, January 19, 2017. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins speaks to the media regarding the recent signing of Jose Bautista in Toronto on Thursday, January 19, 2017. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Jays GM Ross Atkins believes Bautista can return to all-star form Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says that slugger Jose Bautista is capable of returning to his all-star form.

Bautista tested the free agent market this off-season before deciding to return to the Blue Jays on a one-year contract with two option years.

The 36-year-old right-fielder hit 22 homers and drove in 69 runs last season but was limited to just 116 games.

Speaking at a media availability today at Rogers Centre, Atkins says he thinks it’s more likely Bautista has a repeat of his 2015 season rather than his 2016 campaign.

Atkins feels Bautista’s dip in numbers last year was due to injuries.

Bautista is a six-time all-star. He hit 40 homers and had 114 RBIs in 2015.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular