Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Francisco Liriano delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Indians at Rogers Centre, May 10, 2017. (Dan Hamilton/USA Today Sports)
The Toronto Blue Jays have placed left-hander Francisco Liriano on the 10-day disabled list due to shoulder inflammation.

Liriano allowed a season-worst seven runs in two-plus innings in his start Wednesday night against Cleveland, a game the Blue Jays came back to win 8-7.

The lefty is 2-2 with a 6.35 earned-run average in seven starts this season.

Liriano is the third member of Toronto’s starting rotation to spend time on the DL this season along with J.A. Happ and Aaron Sanchez.

Toronto started a four-game series with Seattle Thursday night. The Jays called up right-hander Leonel Campos from triple-A Buffalo before the series opener.

