Toronto manager John Gibbons made just one change to his batting order Tuesday, flipping Kevin Pillar and Ezequiel Carrera.

Carrera moved up to No. 7 while Pillar dropped to No. 8. Jose Bautista continued in the leadoff spot.

The Blue Jays faced a do-or-die Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Indians.

Cleveland extended its lead to 3-0 with a 4-2 win Monday night at the Rogers Centre.

Report Typo/Error