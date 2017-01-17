Reports say slugger Jose Bautista will be returning to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Multiple outlets are reporting the two sides have agreed to a one-year deal.

Bautista has been one of baseball’s top sluggers since his breakout 54-homer season in 2010.

He hit 22 homers and drove in 69 runs last year but was limited to 116 games due to injuries.

Bautista tested the free agent market after rejecting a qualifying offer from the Blue Jays after the season ended.

He’s expected to provide some offensive stability to a lineup that lost slugger Edwin Encarnacion to free agency in the off-season.

