Leaving his crutches behind in the clubhouse, Josh Donaldson slowly made his way outside on Sunday morning to discuss the severity of the calf injury that is postponing his participation in the Toronto Blue Jays spring training.

Turns out, Donaldson doesn’t think the injury is that severe.

“It’s just a little bump in the road right now and whenever the time comes I’ll be ready,” the Blue Jays star third baseman assured reporters.

The way he was limping along suggested that Donaldson could be out for some time, but the player begged to differ.

“I’m ready to get out there right now,” he said. “But the fact is my body’s not letting me. I’m hoping, hopefully, it’s just a couple of weeks to get out there.

“It’s something that we don’t necessarily want to push too much, just for the simple fact that we have a little extra time with spring training right now. And just making sure that whenever I step back on the field it’s ready to go and I’m ready to be able to push it.”

The 2015 American League most valuable player said he injured the right calf Friday morning doing some sprint work in advance of Saturday’s first official full team workout at the Blue Jays training facility.

He had an MRI Friday and the team is calling the injury a calf strain.

“I had a great off-season, working out... really training hard and preparing to play 162 regular-season games and hopefully some post season games,” Donaldson said. “So, yeah, there’s some frustration. That’s part of it. We have to learn, reassess and go from there.”

