Josh Donaldson returned to the Blue Jays lineup Wednesday as designated hitter.

The star third baseman was restricted to pinch-hitter duty Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to Milwaukee due to calf tightness.

Donaldson was pulled from Sunday’s game in Tampa due to the calf problem.

Kendrys Morales, who DH’d Tuesday, shifted to first base for Wednesday’s game against the Brewers and moved one spot down in the batting lineup to cleanup. Donaldson was inserted at No. 3, behind leadoff hitter Devon Travis and Jose Bautista.

