Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez (41) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Indians in game four of the 2016 ALCS playoff baseball series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: (Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports)
Toronto Blue Jay's third baseman Josh Donaldson hit a solo homer in the bottom of the third inning to give the Jays an early 1-0 lead against Cleveland in the American League Championship Series Game 4 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. Then a fly ball in the fourth inning by Ezequiel Carrera dropped into centre field to drive in Troy Tulowiitzki, lifting the Jays to a 2-0 lead.

Cleveland answered back in the fifth with a double by Roberto Perez that drove in a run, brining the score to 2-1, Toronto. A stabbing dive and snag by Donaldson and a rocket to first base got the jays out of the inning.

The Jays face elimination from post-season MLB play tonight  with Cleveland winning the first three games of the series. The winner of this series will face either the Chicago Cubs or the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. The NLCS series is tied 1-1 with Game 3 tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

The Toronto Blue Jays turned to Aaron Sanchez to start the game, hoping that in the biggest start of his career they’ll see the young fireballer who forced his way into the team’s regular-season rotation.

The Indians once again started the ace Corey Kluber, who troubled the Jays in Game 1 of this series. They will be looking to deliver the sweep and send Cleveland to the World Series.

-With files from Rachael Brady

