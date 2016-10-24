On Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays began their long farewell to Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion.

It wasn’t put exactly as such. The Jays braintrust speaks in the soft, reassuring tone of a corporate hatchet man – light on details; heavy with the swing.

For instance, team general manager Ross Atkins was asked if all of the coaching staff will return next year.

Jays GM says Jose Bautista can still be an ‘effective’ asset (CP Video)

“Everyone has been invited back and wants to be back and is motivated to be a part of this,” Atkins said. “Other than [assistant hitting coach] Eric Owens, who we’ve made a decision to let him look for other alternatives.”

One can imagine how that conversation went:

“Eric, we’re delighted with everything you’ve done this year. So delighted, we’re inviting you to do it in some alternative venue. Like another Major League team. Or a high school. We don’t want to limit your professional aspiration.”

“But I can still come back here if I want?”

“Yes, you absolutely cannot.”

One supposes this tendency toward genial obfuscation is meant to spare feelings. I imagine that if you were on the pointy end of it, it would have rather the opposite effect.

That same confusing approach was brought to the key issue of this offseason: How far will the Jays go to keep free agents Bautista and Encarnacion?

Baseball negotiations are not really negotiations. You don’t get a guy in a room and grind him down. Both parties come to the tables knowing pretty much exactly what the market is for any one player, based on the salaries of peers with comparable statistics.

You can stumble into a mispriced bargain at the low-end of the talent spectrum, but never at the top. Bautista and Encarnacion are both right up there.

If the Blue Jays were serious about either man, they’d already be making public declarations to that effect. Both sides of the Jays regime – from Alex Anthopoulos to Atkins – did it last year with starter Marco Estrada. That deal was done early and easily.

There was nothing on Monday to suggest that’s the case here.

The first issue is the budget. The Jays don’t have one. By the sounds of it, they’re not even close to having one.

“The first part of our plan is to understand what our opportunities are,” Atkins said. “What we’ve done in baseball operations is evaluate our team and we will present several alternatives to [team president] Mark [Shapiro]. In turn, we’ll then present that to [team owner] Rogers, and from there, based on those alternatives, once we have a payroll number set, we’ll have a more concrete plan and strategy.”

Translation: To get these two guys back, we’re going to need a bucketload of money and right now we have … (flipping through a sheaf of papers) … no money.

Back in spring training, Bautista gave the Jays a take-it-or-leave-it proposition in the five-year, $150-million (U.S.) range. Has he walked that back?

“We’ll find out,” Atkins said. “I would expect Jose to be motivated to return here.”

That’s hinting at a hometown discount, the thing Bautista very specifically said back in February he would not be willing to offer. Mentioning that he should be rethinking his approach now is a very effective goad aimed at a man who might be the most goad-vulnerable in baseball.

Atkins talked up the idea of prioritizing via the “likelihood and reality” of signing anyone. It’s another dog-whistle to the pragmatists in the organization who would prefer not to spend nine-figures re-signing a couple of guys in their mid-30s.

The GM said the 2017 batting lineup would seek “more balance [as in left-handedness], more platoon-effect and potentially more speed.” Neither Bautista nor Encarnacion can do any of those things.

Most notably, there was a subtle threat to soften the pair up before anyone starts talking.

“The fact that offence is the area that we need to prioritize, and offence encompasses base-running and defence as well, it’s nice to look up and see the number of very good [free-agent] players that are in that corner-outfield and first-base/DH area,” Atkins said.

Again, translating: We don’t need you. We may not even want you. Adjust your salary targets accordingly.

This could be a negotiating stratagem, but if so it’s tin-eared. Bautista and Encarnacion are not going to be begging for work. If the Jays won’t hit their respective numbers, someone else will.

This seems like an effective way to sour both negotiations before they’ve begun. If the Jays are cutting bait with two of their most popular players, it’s best done quickly. This is how you hurry that process along without ever saying the words.

Atkins did say both Bautista and Encarnacion will receive one-year qualifying offers. That’s never hurt the market for a tier-one free agent, but it will provide the Jays with draft-pick compensation and an excuse – “Hey, we tried.”

It is no longer conceivable that both players will return. Doing so would commit the Jays to paying just seven players (Bautista, Encarnacion, Troy Tulowitzki, Russell Martin, Josh Donaldson, Estrada and J.A. Happ) something in the range of $125-million next year. It would be a sea-change in the way this organization has historically been run.

It’s getting much more difficult to imagine either man coming back. If the Jays wanted just one of them (and Encarnacion would be the one to want), you’d already know it. They’d be talking that guy up knowing that it won’t change the price, but that it might change a mind.

What has there been instead? Crickets, leavened with a little “in a perfect world” nodding toward the fans.

This discussion will hot up when the Jays’ exclusive window to negotiate with Bautista and Encarnacion opens after the conclusion of the World Series. They’ll hit the market because that’s what any sane person in their position would do. Who knows how long it drags on from there. And, of course, anything is possible.

But it’s far more likely we’ll be remembering back to this week once it’s over. That’s when the Jays thanked both men for their service and invited them to look for other alternatives.

Report Typo/Error