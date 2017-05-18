The Toronto Blue Jays’ season has been flickering on and off for almost two months now. On Wednesday, the team decided to embrace the darkness.

They were badly beaten in Atlanta, which is not a surprise. They reacted very poorly to their misfortune, which for this team is no longer a surprise either.

After several instances of bad manners over the past couple of years, the Jays were already the most generally disliked team in baseball. At this rate, they’ll finish the season playing in black capes and take the field twirling their mustachios. That’s how cartoonish their villainy is becoming.

In any game where a team finds itself down six runs before an out is recorded, there is bound to be some surliness. Wednesday’s incident was something more than that – and from an unexpected source.

The only Jays player who has markedly improved his reputation over the first few weeks is centre fielder Kevin Pillar. He’s everyone’s new favourite. Or may have been.

In the seventh, Pillar was quick-pitched by Atlanta’s Jason Motte. Caught off-guard, Pillar swung feebly at a ball well outside the zone, then yelled something at Motte. Motte took umbrage. The benches cleared, though no one seemed to understand why.

A close look at the replay appears to suggest Pillar shouted a homophobic slur at Motte. Only a qualified lip reader can say for sure.

Afterward, Pillar made a vague apology for – well, it was hard to tell for what exactly.

“It was immature. It was stupid. It was uncalled for,” he told reporters in Atlanta. “Obviously, something to learn from, something to move on from. Don’t let it define me.”

It’s probably fair to say that if Pillar had yelled “fiddlesticks” at Motte, he wouldn’t be apologizing for it. All he’d have to do is repeat whatever he’d said and shrug. So this seems fishy on its face.

This was precisely the thing that got Yunel Escobar run out of Toronto five years ago. That set the local standard for tolerance of intolerance. Issues of casual bigotry in sports have only become more scrutinized since then.

It’s hard to believe Pillar will be allowed to skate with the en vogue apology model for the 2010s – “This isn’t who I am.” If he said it, he will be forced to own it. And if he owns it, that is a serious PR problem for the Toronto Blue Jays.

It’s commendable to wear pink for breast cancer research and do a few soft-focus PSAs with disadvantaged kids, but the culture of a locker room is defined by the things that are said out of the range of cameras and recorders. People may not understand the difference, but they know when you’re pulling their leg.

The new Blue Jays management team has faced a few relatively small challenges on the baseball front over the past two years. This is their first cultural test, and it is not a minor thing.

“We take it very seriously and are working through a response after we get the full information,” Jays president Mark Shapiro said Thursday morning.

General manager Ross Atkins was headed to Atlanta on Thursday afternoon and echoed Shapiro’s language: “We are looking into the allegations and will take the matter very seriously.”

That sounds like preparation for a full airing of faults by Pillar.

The public bar on getting past these sorts of failures – if that is indeed what this is – is moving faster than sports can keep up. So it is hard to say what constitutes a satisfactory response here. A more specific public apology? A team-imposed suspension? A course of re-education?

It should also be noted that cynicism generally rules; fans of any sport tend to measure out their forgiveness based on the quality of the player. Scrubs get tossed overboard. Stars get a pass. And Pillar is Toronto’s best player this season.

The Pillar problem is a real-world issue. What followed that outburst resonated more inside the game, since it has to do with etiquette. Baseball has more esoteric unspoken rules of conduct than a prison yard, and it can be almost as dangerous to break them.

In the eighth, José Bautista hit a home run. That got the Jays within four runs of the lead. Bautista adopted one of his Grecian statuary poses as he watched the ball go over the fence, shot pitcher Eric O’Flaherty a smouldering look and theatrically tossed his bat. In Miss Manners terms, this is like showing up at a funeral in flip-flops and a thong.

As Bautista rounded first, Atlanta’s Jace Peterson said something unkind to him. Bautista slowed for a moment, thought better of it and continued running. Catcher Kurt Suzuki was waiting for him at the plate. The benches cleared desultorily again.

Afterward, O’Flaherty got in a zinger so dead on that it negates the need for reprisals: “I’m surprised he’s ready to fight again after last year.”

This, of course, references Rougned Odor’s straight right to Bautista’s jaw during a 2016 Jays-Rangers kerfuffle. After all the things he’s accomplished professionally, it’s become clear that that’s the snapshot that will define Bautista inside the tribe of baseball. Yet he trudges forward down the same low road.

From the Toronto perspective, you have to admire the cheek, if perhaps not the pomposity. Bautista keeps getting told he needs to tone it down, and instead keeps ramping it up. By September, I fully expect him to begin throwing his bat at pitchers after home runs.

Bautista’s looking for a reaction and gets one. Afterward, he pretends to be surprised that anyone has taken offence. In baseball, this makes him a player of low character. In football, he’d be a transgressive hero.

Baseball players obey these rules in order to earn respect inside the game. Bautista doesn’t seem to care about making friends, so it’s hard to scold him.

But this swaggering act only seems fun when you’re winning – and if you keep it within the bounds of common decency.

The Toronto Blue Jays may not accomplish very much this season. They’ll recover from that. But you do not want to go down in a way that makes you unlikeable in the only place that counts – at home.

