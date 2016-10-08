Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez celebrates their win over the San Francisco Giants with third baseman Kris Bryant during game one of the 2016 NLDS playoff baseball series at Wrigley Field. (Jerry Lai/USA Today Sports)
Jay Cohen

CHICAGO — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Jon Lester outpitched Johnny Cueto with eight sparkling innings, Javier Baez homered in the eighth and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 1-0 in a tense Game 1 of their NL Division Series on Friday night.

Lester retired his last 13 batters in a dominant performance, but the game was scoreless when Baez sent Angel Pagan scrambling to the left-field wall with a towering drive. With a raucous crowd of 42,148 and every player anxiously tracking the flight of the ball, Pagan ran out of room as it landed in the basket that tops the ivy-covered walls at Wrigley Field.

Aroldis Chapman gave up Buster Posey’s two-out double off the ivy in the ninth before Hunter Pence bounced to second for the final out, wrapping a bow on Chicago’s first meaningful game in weeks.

