Marcus Stroman #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch in the first inning during against the Baltimore Orioles on September 29, 2016 at Rogers Centre in Toronto. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Marcus Stroman to start AL wild-card game for Blue Jays

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Marcus Stroman to the mound when they host the Baltimore Orioles in the American League wild-card game.

Stroman was one of the Blue Jays’ best pitchers in the 2015 post-season, though he has struggled at times this year and been tagged with the loss in five of his last six starts. He hasn’t won since Aug. 14.

The right-hander posted a record of 9-10 this season with a 4.37 earned-run average.

The Jays decided to go with familiarity instead of taking a chance on lefty Francisco Liriano, even though Baltimore’s powerful lineup has struggled against left-handed pitching this year.

Liriano has posted a 2-2 record with a 2.92 ERA since joining Toronto from Pittsburgh at the trade deadline.

