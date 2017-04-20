Mookie Betts hit a three-run double off Toronto reliever Jason Grilli in the 10th inning as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Thursday afternoon.

Grilli (0-2) gave up a single and two walks before Betts cleared the bases by driving a ball into the left-field corner to silence the crowd of 44,283 at Rogers Centre.

The Red Sox improved to 10-6 by taking the rubber game of the three-game series. Toronto is in the basement of Major League Baseball’s overall standings at 3-12.

After strong performances by both starting pitchers, each team’s closer coughed up a run in the ninth inning.

Toronto’s Roberto Osuna gave up a two-out double to Mitch Moreland, who scored the game’s first run on a Xander Bogaerts single. Bogaerts was called safe at second base on the play but it was overturned after a review.

Kendrys Morales burned Boston closer Craig Kimbrel in the bottom half of the frame with a solo shot. It was his third home run of the season.

Boston left-hander Chris Sale struck out 13 batters over eight innings before Kimbrel blew his first save of the year. Kimbrel (1-0) also worked the 10th inning for the Red Sox, who have won five of their last six games.

Boston outhit Toronto 7-5.

Toronto starter Marco Estrada threw six shutout frames before Joe Biagini and Joe Smith followed with an inning of scoreless relief apiece.

Dustin Pedroia flared a ball to shallow left field for the game’s first hit in the third inning. Andrew Benintendi moved him to second base with a two-out single but Estrada fanned Betts to escape.

The Blue Jays put two runners on in the bottom half. Devon Travis hit a one-out single and beat the throw to second when Ryan Goins hit a slow grounder to short.

The Red Sox challenged the call but it was upheld after a review. Sale got out of the jam by striking out Kevin Pillar and Jose Bautista.

Toronto had two runners in scoring position in the fourth inning but couldn’t push a run across. Sale relied on the strikeout again, this time getting Jarrod Saltalamacchia looking for the third out.

Betts reached third base in the sixth inning after a walk and two steals, but Estrada fanned Moreland for his seventh strikeout of the day.

The Toronto right-hander threw 74 of his 106 pitches for strikes. He allowed three hits and two walks over six innings.

Sale, meanwhile, allowed just four hits and a walk. He threw 80 of his 102 pitches for strikes.

Biagini was helped by some sparkling defence by Goins in the seventh. The shortstop slid to his right to take a hit away from Sandy Leon and made a strong throw to first for the third out.

Sale seemed to get better as the game progressed. He struck out the side in the seventh and fanned two more in the eighth, including Bautista for a fourth time.

Notes: The game took three hours seven minutes to play. ... Bautista is mired in an 0-for-16 slump. The golden sombrero knocked his batting average down to .109. ... The Blue Jays will kick off a four-game series Friday at Anaheim. Mat Latos (season debut) is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays against fellow right-hander Alex Meyer (season debut). ... Right-hander Casey Lawrence will start for Toronto on Saturday. Latos and Lawrence are filling in for injured starters J.A. Happ and Aaron Sanchez. ... The Red Sox will continue their road swing with a weekend series in Baltimore.

Report Typo/Error