Beer will only be available in plastic cups at the Rogers Centre for the remainder of the Blue Jays postseason, team officials announced in a statement Sunday.

“Enhanced security and alcohol management measures will be in place to provide our fans, staff and players with a safe and enjoyable atmosphere,” the statement said.

“As such, all beer will be poured into cups throughout the stadium for the remainder of the Postseason.”

The decision comes after a recent incident where a spectator threw a beer can onto the Rogers Centre field during the Blue Jays’ America League wild-card game against the Baltimore Orioles on Oct. 4. After the can was thrown in the direction of Orioles player Hyun Soo Kim, teammate Adam Jones said he and Mr. Kim were the targets of racial slurs. Kenneth Pagan, 41, of Hamilton, was charged with mischief after surrendering to police on Thursday evening. He is to appear in court on Nov. 24.

The Toronto Blue Jays face off in Game 3 against the Texas Rangers in the ALDS series Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m. ET. They lead the best-of-five series 2-0.

