Steve Selsky’s two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning led the Boston Red Sox to a 5-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in pre-season baseball action Tuesday.

Boston’s Mitch Moreland had a two-run single in the bottom of the third inning to tie the game 2-2, and Dustin Pedroia put the Red Sox ahead with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Darwin Barney’s RBI single in the seventh tied the game 3-3 before Selsky put Boston ahead two runs heading into the ninth.

Mike Ohlman hit a solo homer off Erik Cordier to pull the Jays within a run, but Shawn Haviland came on and struck out the side as the Jays left the bases loaded.

Toronto opened an early 2-0 lead on a Melvin Upton Jr. solo homer in the first inning and a Barney sacrifice fly in the second.

Cordier picked up the win while Haviland registered a save for Boston (8-10).

Danny Barnes took the loss for Toronto (5-11).

