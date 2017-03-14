Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia (15) singles during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park on March 14, 2017. (Kim Klement/USA Today Sports)
Selsky's two-run double leads Red Sox over Jays 5-4 in spring training

FT. MYERS, Fla. — The Canadian Press

Steve Selsky’s two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning led the Boston Red Sox to a 5-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in pre-season baseball action Tuesday.

Boston’s Mitch Moreland had a two-run single in the bottom of the third inning to tie the game 2-2, and Dustin Pedroia put the Red Sox ahead with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Darwin Barney’s RBI single in the seventh tied the game 3-3 before Selsky put Boston ahead two runs heading into the ninth.

Mike Ohlman hit a solo homer off Erik Cordier to pull the Jays within a run, but Shawn Haviland came on and struck out the side as the Jays left the bases loaded.

Toronto opened an early 2-0 lead on a Melvin Upton Jr. solo homer in the first inning and a Barney sacrifice fly in the second.

Cordier picked up the win while Haviland registered a save for Boston (8-10).

Danny Barnes took the loss for Toronto (5-11).

