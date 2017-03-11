Justin Smoak and Rowdy Tellez each had an RBI single but it wasn’t enough as the Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 8-2 on Saturday in Grapefruit League play.

Centre-fielder Kevin Pillar had two hits, including a double, for Toronto (4-9).

Marco Estrada started for the Blue Jays, giving up two runs on two hits over two and a third innings of work, taking his first loss of spring training.

Right-fielder Nick Williams went 3 for 5 with an RBI for Philadelphia (7-7). Vince Velasquez struck out four, giving up two hits and one run, over three and a third innings to earn the win.

Toronto reliever T.J. House spoke to media at the Blue Jays’ ballpark in Dunedin, Fla., after being released from area hospital a day after being hit in the back of the head by a line drive during a game against the Detroit Tigers.

Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson, who injured his right calf while running sprints Feb. 17, should make his spring training debut next week.

Donaldson hit and took part in defensive drills with the team Saturday and said he is running at 40-to-50 per cent.

With a report from The Associated Press

