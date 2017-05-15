Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Steve Pearce leaves the game with an injury after hitting a double against the Seattle Mariners during second inning American League baseball action in Toronto, Sunday, May 14, 2017. (Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

The Toronto Blue Jays have placed Steve Pearce on the 10-day disabled list with a right calf strain.

Pearce suffered the injury in Toronto’s 3-2 win over Seattle on Sunday when he slid to avoid a tag after hitting a double.

Pearce had a slow start at the plate this season but has been much better in May, hitting .276 with four home runs and nine runs batted in.

He joins third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, catcher Russell Martin and starting pitchers J.A. Happ and Francisco Liriano on the DL.

Right-handed reliever Leonel Campos took Pearce’s place on the active roster.

