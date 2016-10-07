Troy Tulowitzki hit a two-run home run to give the Toronto Blue Jays an early lead against the Texas Rangers in Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

20-game-winner J.A. Happ is pitching for the Blue Jays while power pitcher Yu Darvish is on the mound for the Rangers.

It's a pivotal game in the series as the Blue Jays are looking to come back home with a 2-0 series lead after blowing out the the Rangers 10-1 in Game 1.

Series preview: Blue Jays, Rangers set for rematch in American League Division series

Report Typo/Error