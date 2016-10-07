Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher J.A. Happ (33) throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of game two of the 2016 ALDS playoff baseball series at Globe Life Park in Arlington (Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports)

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher J.A. Happ (33) throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of game two of the 2016 ALDS playoff baseball series at Globe Life Park in Arlington

Troy Tulowitzki hit a two-run home run to give the Toronto Blue Jays an early lead against the Texas Rangers in Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

20-game-winner J.A. Happ is pitching for the Blue Jays while power pitcher Yu Darvish is on the mound for the Rangers.

It's a pivotal game in the series as the Blue Jays are looking to come back home with a 2-0 series lead after blowing out the the Rangers 10-1 in Game 1.

Series preview: Blue Jays, Rangers set for rematch in American League Division series

